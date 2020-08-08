https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/08/rad-dc-comics-says-theres-only-one-word-for-this-variant-wonder-woman-1984-cover-but-you-might-have-others/

The sequel to 2017’s “Wonder Woman,” “Wonder Woman 1984,” got a new teaser trailer Friday, but chatter about “Wonder Woman 1984” isn’t all about the movie. The DC Comics superhero will be getting a comic book tie-in as well, and if you haven’t picked up a comic book in a while, “variant covers” are a thing now to get collectors to buy more copies of the same title.

DC seems to have teamed up with Rooster Teeth comics and let illustrator Robin Eisenberg draw one of the variant covers, and DC says there’s only one word to describe it: rad.

In case that image got cut off, here’s the full picture complete with ripped mom jeans:

The few people who can appreciate this level of art will happily snap it up.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...