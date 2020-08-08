https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/08/ratio-alert-blue-check-activist-goes-super-karen-after-grocery-store-manager-tried-to-address-concern-about-mask-less-customer/

Everybody unfold your chairs and get ready for another ratio party!

This year there have been many calls to “defund the police,” but at this point we can only assume that doesn’t include the mask police. Here’s one of the latest examples:

So it’s come to this?

To say the least.

This isn’t to say those tweets weren’t getting plenty of support from other lefties, which is disturbing in and of itself.

They can’t help themselves, apparently.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...