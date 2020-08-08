https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/repeat-criminal-released-jail-due-covid-19-concerns-murders-maryland-man-victims-16-year-old-daughter-witnessed-attack/

Justin Wilson

Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan released Justin Wilson from jail on April 30 because of COVID-19 concerns.

On July 23, Wilson, a repeat criminal, murdered 63-year-old Edigio Ienzi in his Germantown, Maryland home, reported ABC 7’s Kevin Lewis.

The victim’s 16-year-old daughter was home and witnessed part of the attack!

EXCLUSIVE: On April 30, Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge Richard Jordan freed Justin Wilson from jail bc of COVID-19 concerns. On July 23, Wilson, a repeat criminal, allegedly murdered a 63yo man in his Germantown, Md. home. The victim’s 16yo daughter witnessed part of it. pic.twitter.com/qZiDaV8CtQ — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

The 16-year-old daughter woke up when she heard shouting and walked downstairs to see her father fighting with an intruder at knifepoint.

The teen ran back up to her bedroom and dialed 911 from her closet.

MORE: The girl awoke to shouting, walked downstairs and allegedly saw Wilson tussling with her father at knifepoint. The girl ran back to her bedroom, locked her door, hid in the closet, and called 911. “The caller is whispering, advising she saw a knife and blood.” -dispatcher pic.twitter.com/mSxPwBx7q2 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

The murderer knew the family, according to the victim’s son.

“Ienzi’s son recalled telling Wilson, a longtime friend, that his dad loved to gamble and that they had several safes in the home.” – reported Kevin Lewis.

Shortly after telling Wilson about the safes, Ienzi discovered 30 of his silver coins missing.

MORE: 63yo Edigio Ienzi (pictured) is the murder victim in this case. Ienzi’s son recalled telling Wilson, a longtime friend, that his dad loved to gamble and that they had several safes in the home. Not long after, Ienzi discovered around 30 of his silver coins were missing. pic.twitter.com/FApklSsm3W — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

Surveillance video from two of the neighbors’ homes caught a man matching Wilson’s description running away.

MORE: Cops caught a lucky break thanks to surveillance video from two neighbors’ homes. One clip showed a man matching Wilson’s description, pacing in the street and talking on a cell phone before the murder. A second video showed the same man running away a short while later. pic.twitter.com/vyYUOWh2SE — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) August 8, 2020

Tens of thousands of dangerous criminals are being released from prisons across the country over Coronavirus concerns which is one of the many reasons why crime is spiking.

Many convicted sex offenders and murderers have gone on to rape and murder again after being released from prison.

On Friday it was reported that Ibrahim Bouaichi, a rape suspect in Alexandria, Virginia who was released from jail to ‘help slow the spread of Coronavirus’ went on to murder his accuser.

