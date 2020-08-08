https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/report-tiktok-sue-trump-administration-sometime-next-week/

(THE HILL) TikTok has plans to sue the Trump administration over President Trump’s executive order on Thursday that targeted the Chinese-owned app, a person with direct knowledge of the pending complaint told NPR.

NPR’s source said that the wildly popular short video app could file the lawsuit as early as Tuesday, adding it will be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of California, where the company’s American headquarters is located.

Trump’s executive order basically forces Chinese tech company ByteDance, owner of TikTok, to sell the app within 45 days or see the app banned in the U.S.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

