President Trump’s recent actions indicate the time may be very close where the Deep State and the Obama gang might finally have to face the music.

On Friday we reported that President Trump spoke to workers at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio, to tout his efforts to restore America’s manufacturing base. During the speech Trump also spoke about his work to reform prescription drug pricing by the pharmaceutical industry.

While speaking about reducing drug prices by cutting out the middlemen, Trumpdrop this line saying, “So, I have a lot of enemies out there. This might be the last time you’ll see me for awhile.”

This was a very unusual and purposeful statement that he made.

Here is a video of President Trump’s comments:

TRUMP: “So, I have a lot of enemies out there right now. This might be the last time you see me for awhile. A lot of very very rich enemies and they are not happy with what I am doing.” pic.twitter.com/Fvwko4Rac9 — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2020

This might only be the beginning.

According to Brian Cates there is much more.

Before the President departed on his trip to Ohio this weekend — The White House staff lined up to wish him well. When has this ever happened?

There is even a picture of the White House staff outside wishing him well.

You all know why Trump has now left the White House – being seen off by the entire WH staff before he traveled to Ohio – because he won’t be back for awhile – to go to his resort in Bedminster, NJ, right? pic.twitter.com/OdcPVysmIj — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

There are numerous reasons why the Deep State and Obama gang should be worried:

I can think of THREE THINGS off the top of my head that Obama, Hillary and Biden and A WHOLE LOT OF THE DC SWAMP would be frantic to keep from being exposed: — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

Of course, Uranium One involved numerous crimes by Obama and Hillary. This was when they sold American uranium to Russia. The billions in aid gifted to other countries is also a major scandal from the Obama years. Not much has been shared about this to date but the Ukraine was involved. Is this why the Ukraine related impeachment was created?

2) Untold billions of dollars in US aid sent to corrupt foreign governments where US officials not only knew much of this aid was going to be STOLEN, they **kept the money flowing** in exchange for a couple million bucks kicked back to them in DC under the table. — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

We shared years ago that the Weiner laptop may be the key.

The Obama gang did all they could to cover up and discard the information on the laptop. We were never provided the information on it or its current whereabouts.

I’ll add a fourth: 4) The secret side deals and bribery that went on to get the Iran Deal done, as well as all the Obama White House spying on members of Congress opposed to the deal & reporters investigating the illegal activity. — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

Yes, clearly something is about to happen. We’ve certainly waited a long time for it.

The Optima FBI raids in Cleveland and Miami 3 days ago sent a CLEAR SIGNAL to the President’s enemies that yes indeed, he and Barr and Rudy are going to see this through. They are **really going to do it**. They have not been bluffing. — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

Of course the Ukraine is involved in massive corruption related to the Democrats. We already know Joe Biden was involved there.

It turns out that two of the Ukrainian oligarch’s that ran PrivatBank, a large bank that got $1.8 billion in US aid and ‘lost’ it, laundered hundreds of millions of dollars through over a dozen shell companies & then used the laundered $ to purchase real estate in Cleveland. — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

So let’s review what happened over the last 3 days. Trump’s enemies got a huge tripwire tripped from two simultaneous FBI raids targeting the PrivatBank stolen money laundering trail in Cleveland & Miami. Trump travels to Cleveland, poses in front of laundering machines. — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

Cates suggests that the President stood in front of washing machines symbolizing money laundering:

Trump then doesn’t go back to the White House, turns out the staff came out to see him off before he left for Cleveland because nobody’s going to be seeing him for awhile, and then he’s supposedly left Cleveland for his Bedminster resort in NJ. — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

The assets for Ukrainian related Optima are now to be seized:

Of course, all the real estate the PrivatBank money was used to buy in Cleveland and Miami will also end up being seized. Now you know why Trump has been carefully setting up asset forfeiture for the past 3 years.https://t.co/m5FxunG8Uh — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

And with those raids, and that very first of many asset forfeiture filings by the DOJ yesterday, these people now know the truth down to the marrow of their bones: Trump is going to do it. HE’S REALLY GOING TO DO IT. He & Barr & Rudy are pulling the pin on this grenade. — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

This may all finally be happening:

Do not underestimate the desperation and the sheer viciousness these people would descend into in their attempts to do whatever it takes to keep that grenade from landing in their midst and going off and completely exposing them. Trump certainly isn’t. /end — I Have Not Yet Begun To Pounce – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) August 7, 2020

