On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) reacted to National Counterintelligence and Security Center (NCSC) Director William Evanina’s statement on threats to the 2020 election coming from Russia, China, and Iran by stating that the three countries aren’t the same because “China has a preference, but Russia is engaged in actions.”

Schiff said, “These three actors are not the same in terms of their intentions, in terms of their actions, in terms of their capabilities. But, you know, clearly, the administration is trying to push out this line that China is the only concern, but if you look carefully at the statement that the ODNI issued today, it says China has a preference, but Russia is engaged in actions. And I think that the intelligence community needs to be more explicit about this and it can do so without compromising sources and methods. But clearly, the president wishes to blind himself and blind the country to what Russia is doing and indeed, at that same press conference today, when he was confronted with the intelligence community saying Russia is interfering to denigrate his opponent, he expressed disbelief and said he doesn’t care what anybody says.”

