(KFBK) A school district in Illinois wants students to take remote learning seriously and has implemented a dress code for those sitting at home in front of their computers. The Springfield School District told parents that the student handbook has been updated with a new dress code that bans kids from wearing pajamas.

Not all parents were happy with the new dress code. Elizabeth Ballinger told WCIA she doesn’t think the school has the authority to tell her what her kids can wear inside her home.

“I made the decision for my kids to be at home, and I don’t really see how any district can come in and say what my kid can’t wear in my house. I don’t think they have any right to say what happens in my house. I think they have enough to worry about as opposed to what the kids are wearing. They need to make sure they’re getting educated,” she said.

