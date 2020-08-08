https://www.lifezette.com/2020/08/shipment-of-nearly-20-thousand-fake-u-s-drivers-licenses-from-china-were-just-confiscated-at-chicago-airport/

Why are the Chinese making so many fake U.S. driver’s licenses?

That’s a disturbing little tidbit to discover, especially right before an election.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the bulk of these fake U.S. IDs flooding into the country come from China and Hong Kong, with the rest coming in from South Korea and the U.K.

More from LifeZette TV

MORE NEWS: Harry Reid launches outrageous attack on Trump’s mental state: ‘There’s something wrong,’ he’s ‘getting worse’

Officials in Chicago just confiscated a shipment of these fake IDs totaling nearly 20 thousand counterfeit cards.

Of course, the local news media in Chicago doesn’t see a connection to “voter fraud,” but I do.

As a matter of fact, it’s the main thing I see with just three months before an election.

What emboldens illegal voters more than to head to the polls with a phony ID in their pocket in case anyone asks for ID?

From Fox Five: Federal customs officers have seized 1,513 shipments from overseas containing fraudulent documents—19,888 counterfeit U.S. driver’s licenses—just at Chicago O’Hare International Airport this year through the end of June. Most of the shipments came from Hong Kong and mainland China, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Other shipments came from South Korea and the U.K. “These counterfeit driver’s licenses can lead to disastrous consequences,” CBP’s Ralph Piccirilli said in a statement. “Criminal organizations use these counterfeit IDs to avoid attracting attention to their illegal activities.” […] “What is most disconcerting about these interceptions, besides the volume in which we are experiencing, is the ease in which so many young people freely share their personal information with counterfeiters abroad,” Lemaux said in a statement. “We’ll continue to collaborate with local law enforcement to educate the public, and anyone who is contemplating purchasing a counterfeit ID online, on the potential dangers of sharing your personal, identifiable information with a criminal element.”

MORE NEWS: Trump calls AOC a ‘real beauty,’ adds that she ‘knows nothing’ about the economy

I think that we need to really think outside of the box and be open to anything in terms of cheating or interference, because the desperate Democrats simply can’t lose this election, and they’ll work with anyone, anywhere to help squeak out a victory.

And I think China is the number one culprit we need to keep our eyes on.

This piece originally appeared in WayneDupree.com and is used by permission.

The opinions expressed by contributors and/or content partners are their own and do not necessarily reflect the views of LifeZette.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

