Yesterday two Republican Senators called out Democrat leadership for “knowingly” spreading disinformation on foreign Intel. They were right of course. This is why sleazy Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell came to the Democrat’s rescue.

Rep. Eric Swalwell, who ran for President but had to drop out after polling at 0%, again stood up for his fellow crooks in Congress who have pushed Russia collusion over the past four years, knowing it was all a lie.

Yesterday, we reported, in a rare rebuke, Senators Ron Johnson (R-WI) and Chuck Grassley (R-IA) sent a letter to top Democrats accusing them of spreading disinformation on foreign Intel. The letter was sent to House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff, Speaker Pelosi, Vice Chair of the Senate Intel Panel Mark Warner and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer.

This was too much for Swalwell who was also parroting the Russia collusion lie. Swalwell responded on Twitter by labeling the letter Russia propaganda:

Great. Now stop advancing Russian election propaganda. https://t.co/b9TYQZVnNx — Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) August 7, 2020

Swalwell also pushed the Russia collusion lie for years. It’s not clear if he is so ignorant that he believes it or so dishonest that he knows it’s rubbish and pushes it anyways. He is certainly dishonest and not too bright.

If you now go to Swalwell’s Twitter page you see that Swalwell has written a new book entitled: “Endgame”. His title of course, is not original since this is the title of the recent Avengers movie and a recent Taylor Swift song.

Swalwell is the reason for the phrase “Drain the Swamp”.

