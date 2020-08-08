https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/st-louis-leftist-liberal-city/2020/08/08/id/981253

Results in the Missouri’s Democratic primary Tuesday night provided solid evidence St. Louis is — like San Francisco, and Portland, Oregon — a capital city of the radical left.

Not only did onetime Black Lives Matter leader Cori Bush defeat 20-year Rep. Bill Clay, but St. Louis City Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner easily beat her closest opponent 61%-39%.

Gardner is known nationally as the prosecutor of the gun-waving McCloskeys.

Most significantly, St. Louis provided the winning margin for the expansion of Medicaid. Where the controversial measure won statewide with 53.2% of the vote, St. Louis voters — by a margin of 88%-11% — put Medicaid expansion over the top.

State Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, who was fiercely opposed to expansion, told St. Louis Public Radio there will need to be difficult discussions when lawmakers return for the 2021 legislative session. Republicans have floated the idea of passing work requirements, and Coleman said she “can’t imagine that wouldn’t become part of the conversation.”

She said she believes the state will also need to cut some services that are already provided for the Medicaid population.

“The City of St. Louis, and to a large extent the surrounding county of St. Louis, have absolutely become bastions of far leftism,” former Republican House Speaker Tim Jones told Newsmax. “These new Democrat ‘leaders’ are not interested in the traditional urban policies of preserving law and order, having a strong education system or encouraging and promoting economic development for the region. The new marching orders of the St. Louis Democrat leadership are similar to those we are witnessing in New York City, Chicago, Detroit, Los Angeles, Portland and Seattle . . . destruction of property, defunding the police, doing nothing about murder and mayhem and blaming everyone but themselves for the problems their party has created over the past fifty years.”

