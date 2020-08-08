https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/susan-rice-sells-large-amount-stock-fueling-speculation-will-picked-bidens-vp/

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has been a sort-of sleeper candidate for Joe Biden’s running mate.

There’s been a lot of talk about her lately, but something she just did is fueling more speculation.

She just sold a large amount of stock she held in Netflix.

Susan Rice sells Netflix stock worth more than $300G as Biden mulls choice of running mate: report Former national security advisor Susan Rice has reportedly sold her shares in the streaming service Netflix amid rumors that she is on the shortlist of candidates to be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate. Deadline reported Friday that Rice sold her shares valued at $305,323, according to an SEC filing dated Thursday. A spokesperson for Rice told Deadline that her sale “has nothing to do” with Biden’s VP search. “Ambassador Rice’s sale of a fraction of her Netflix stock has nothing to do with VP speculation,” spokesperson Erin Pelton, said. “She filed a stock plan pursuant to SEC regulations over three months ago.” Earlier this week, Axios reported that the former vice president had narrowed down his choices to Rice and Biden’s onetime primary opponent Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

Several sources tell me that Joe Biden has chosen his VP running mate. — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) August 7, 2020

Is she really the best choice?

Could also be an attempt to influence the selection. This seems weird to me. She is not good on TV and has no experience as a politician. He could get away with it except that his VP has to be a successor and will be under much greater scrutiny. Worse than Palin/Ferraro. — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) August 7, 2020

The worst–far worse than Kamala. — mallen2010 (@mallen2010) August 7, 2020

Lol. Biden gets let out of the basement for one week and tanks his campaign, and now we find out that we get to re-litigate Benghazi while Durham is simultaneously indicting her Russia Hoax Coup co-conspirators. My God, Trump 2020 headquarters IRLRN😂 pic.twitter.com/G9wkXulVHZ — Lt. Col. Deep State (@dattmyar) August 7, 2020

