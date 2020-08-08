https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/susan-rice-sells-large-amount-stock-fueling-speculation-will-picked-bidens-vp/

Former Obama national security adviser Susan Rice has been a sort-of sleeper candidate for Joe Biden’s running mate.

There’s been a lot of talk about her lately, but something she just did is fueling more speculation.

She just sold a large amount of stock she held in Netflix.

FOX News reports:

Susan Rice sells Netflix stock worth more than $300G as Biden mulls choice of running mate: report

Former national security advisor Susan Rice has reportedly sold her shares in the streaming service Netflix amid rumors that she is on the shortlist of candidates to be presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate.

Deadline reported Friday that Rice sold her shares valued at $305,323, according to an SEC filing dated Thursday.

A spokesperson for Rice told Deadline that her sale “has nothing to do” with Biden’s VP search.

“Ambassador Rice’s sale of a fraction of her Netflix stock has nothing to do with VP speculation,” spokesperson Erin Pelton, said. “She filed a stock plan pursuant to SEC regulations over three months ago.”

Earlier this week, Axios reported that the former vice president had narrowed down his choices to Rice and Biden’s onetime primary opponent Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.

This guy is a Dem insider:

Is she really the best choice?

Well, this is good news for the Trump Team.

Cross posted from American Lookout.

