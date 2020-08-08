https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/susan-rice-sells-netflix-shares-biden-vp-pick-speculation-heats/

(BREITBART) Former Obama national security advisor Susan Rice has sold a large chunk of her Netflix shares as speculation rises that she is a top contender to be Joe Biden’s vice presidential running mate. Rice has served as a Netflix board member since 2018.

Rice exercised options to sell her shares at a price of $508.68, according to documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The Wall Street Journal estimated that Rice exercised about a quarter of her options, netting about $305,000 from the sale.

A representative for Rice told the Journal that the sale has “nothing to do” with Biden’s presidential campaign.

“Ambassador Rice’s sale of a fraction of her Netflix stock has nothing to do with V.P. speculation,” Erin Pelton, Rice’s spokeswoman, said in a statement. “She filed a stock plan pursuant to SEC regulations over three months ago.”

