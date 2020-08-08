https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/08/08/ted-cruz-has-two-words-for-chuck-schumer-and-bill-de-blasio-after-their-sudden-u-turn-on-opening-schools/

So now that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has said it’s okay for schools to open for in-person learning in the state, New York Dems are having quite the change of heart. Here’s Sen. Chuck Schumer, for example, saying on Friday that “if we don’t open up the schools, you’re going to hurt the economy significantly”:

Sen. Chuck Schumer: “If we don’t open up the schools, you’re going to hurt the economy significantly.” pic.twitter.com/Ne5znhvk2y — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

“Weird times”? More like hypocritical times:

LOL. We are living in weird times. — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) August 7, 2020

And Ted Cruz sums it up PERFECTLY:

Maybe they finally realized that this was a “political disaster for them”?

The sudden U-turn from Cuomo and Schumer on school openings suggests the months-long Democrat position of banning children from going to school was a political disaster for them. https://t.co/GOPDyrcua3 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 7, 2020

We really can’t emphasize enough that this is exactly what happened here:

When you’re driving the narrative-mobile at 70mph and you suddenly hit reverse. https://t.co/avtuTSAIo1 — jon gabriel (@exjon) August 7, 2020

We’re all Trumpians now:

President Trump has had this position for months and Democrats and the Media have been accusing him of valuing the economy over human lives. I expect the Media will now attack Governor Cuomo and Schumer the same way they attacked Trump. Right? https://t.co/uOv8qj1w9K — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 7, 2020

Mayor Bill de Blasio, too, is singing this song:

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “We need to open schools — ’cause we know, just an extraordinary number, we have 1.1 million school-kids and three-quarters of our families have said they want their kids back in school.” pic.twitter.com/wxLjt6FFZp — The Hill (@thehill) August 7, 2020

***

Related:

So it’s OK to kill Grandma now? Andrew Cuomo makes the decision to send millions of children into harm’s way https://t.co/BCF4A3910f — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 7, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

