If you remember, while rioters and vandals were busy toppling and splashing paint on statues of everyone from Confederate generals and Thomas Jefferson to Mahatma Gandhi and Stevie Ray Vaughn, Portland’s Thomas Elk, erected in 1900, got caught up in the passion for black lives and was set aflame and was badly damaged.

The elk statue in Portland is burning. The elk owned slaves. This is how we end racism. Thank you Antifa. pic.twitter.com/fL38OKO5HL — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 2, 2020

This is what it looked like beforehand:

And according to KOIN 6 News, the elk removed by city crews weeks ago has been replaced by … this:

A replacement elk now stands in place of the old statue which was removed by city crew weeks ago. #koin6news pic.twitter.com/XGBkxFSnU8 — Carla Judah, MS (@PDXCarla) August 8, 2020

The hell is that? — Dustin G (@Dixsons24) August 8, 2020

That is the ugliest elk I have ever seen — Jan Bacon (@JanBacon5) August 8, 2020

this is a pile of rubbish, not art. Especially true when compare to the original one — Eran (@erazon_lim) August 8, 2020

Looks skeletal or as if Baphomet possessed a poor elk…

Old Elk is Best Elk. — A Gnome (@Gnomelandic) August 8, 2020

This is trash. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 8, 2020

This thing is creepy AF. 👀 — que cera sarah 🤷‍♀️ (@dooz_er) August 8, 2020

Is this real? — Patti P. (@therealpattip20) August 8, 2020

Looks like a transformer crashed. — Carol (@twas2) August 8, 2020

Looks like total shit. — KAW (@KAW83159) August 8, 2020

Um..

So…

Is uh, BLM gonna tear this one down too? Please? — Patti P. (@therealpattip20) August 8, 2020

That is so ugly. — The mack daddy of heimlich county (@JuntyJoe) August 8, 2020

That’s a horse someone stuck branches on…wtf? — “FLASH BAZBO – SPACE EXPLORER!” (@JimmyMcSavage) August 8, 2020

Thats absolutely hideous. Whomever made this should rethink their life decisions… — SubluxtT77 (@subluxt) August 8, 2020

Is this supposed to be funny? I don’t find it humorous at all. They have destroyed downtown Portland. — Linda (@Linda51448868) August 8, 2020

Trash, just like Antifa. — Margaret 🇺🇸🇬🇷⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@Margare14571757) August 8, 2020

Whoever built this has never seen an elk. — JD (@GoldDingleberry) August 8, 2020

Hope that one is not racist like the other one. — Cornpop (@springerbuster1) August 8, 2020

Is there a better symbol for the world Antifa wants to create after destroying this one?

