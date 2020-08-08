https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/08/08/the-hell-is-that-portlands-elk-statue-damaged-by-rioters-has-been-replaced-with-this-monstrosity/

If you remember, while rioters and vandals were busy toppling and splashing paint on statues of everyone from Confederate generals and Thomas Jefferson to Mahatma Gandhi and Stevie Ray Vaughn, Portland’s Thomas Elk, erected in 1900, got caught up in the passion for black lives and was set aflame and was badly damaged.

This is what it looked like beforehand:

And according to KOIN 6 News, the elk removed by city crews weeks ago has been replaced by … this:

Is there a better symbol for the world Antifa wants to create after destroying this one?

