https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/toy-company-pulls-trolls-doll-uproar-button-private-area-makes-gasp-giggle/

(DISRN) Toy-maker Hasbro announced that it will pull a new “Trolls” doll from stores after an uproar and petition denouncing a button located in the doll’s “private area” that makes it “gasp and giggle,” drawing accusations that the toy grooms children for sexual abuse.

A video that went viral shows a mother explaining her outrage and demonstrating the button after her daughter received the doll for her birthday:

A petition demanding that the toy-maker pull the product from shelves reached nearly 400,000 signatures.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

