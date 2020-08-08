https://thepostmillennial.com/lunatic-activist-publicly-shames-kroger-manager-for-doing-his-job

Transgender rights activist Danielle Muscato wants everyone to think she’s a hero for harassing a fellow shopper and a store manager at Kroger.

Mask wearing is all the rage these days, and it’s even mandated in some places. Muscato, an activist firebrand known for her outlandish antics on social media, complained to a Kroger manager after she spotted a woman not wearing a mask at the grocery retailer.

When the manager refused to take Muscato’s side, the activist sparked a cancel campaign against the manager and revealed his name to the world for all to see.

Posting on Twitter, Muscato said that she told a fellow shopper to wear a mask. When the woman refused, Muscato tracked down the manager to lodge a complaint.

Muscato reported that Andy, the manager, “found her and talked to her, but refused to do anything more.” When Muscato asked for the security footage, Andy apparently “blew [her] off.”

I didn’t get a pic of the woman who threatened me. But it’s all on camera, @Kroger has footage. I asked the manager about that footage, too, and he blew me off. Kroger, this is unacceptable. — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) August 8, 2020

Muscato wants the world to know about this crime against humanity. But the internet, in all its wisdom, has instead taken up Kroger manager Andy’s side.

Author Douglas Karr suggests that instead of complaining about Andy, Muscato should thank him for doing his job.

“Maybe you should thank Andy and show him some appreciation for exposing himself to the public [every day], keeping food available, and having a clean store stocked around the clock so you can feed yourself,” Karr wrote.

Maybe you should thank Andy and show him some appreciation for exposing himself to the public everyday, keeping food available, and having a clean store stocked around the clock so you can feed yourself. @kroger delivers and has pickup if you don’t like it. #thanksandy — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) August 8, 2020

Jack Posobiec called Muscato out for trying to shame a man out of his job for simply doing his job.

Literally trying to get Twitter to harass a grocery store mgr who upset you https://t.co/bhQ0NDnMqg — Jack Posobiec ?? (@JackPosobiec) August 8, 2020

Mickey White notes that Muscato is entirely unclear as to who the villain is in this story.

Danielle doesn’t seem to realize She is the asshole in this scenario. https://t.co/y2CkEm0smG — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) August 8, 2020

Muscato calls herself as a civil-rights activist, debater, columnist, writer, public speaker, and transgender woman. She has attracted infamy for shaming people online for disagreeing with her.

Last January, a Target employee was shamed by a journalist who was incensed that the employee didn’t honour the price of $0.00 on a toothbrush. Target Tori took to Twitter in support of Andy.

Dear Andy, I didn’t want the twitter world to know my name either. Turns out it isn’t half bad. If you need someone to talk to… I’m here for you. (Can we stop using social media as a tool to shame people at their place of work?) https://t.co/Pg3HvtkJxg — Target Tori (@RealTargetTori) August 8, 2020

