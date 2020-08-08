https://pjmedia.com/columns/megan-fox/2020/08/08/troll-master-general-trump-humiliates-press-about-stupid-pandemic-restrictions-n766512

At a press conference on Friday, President Trump brushed off criticism for gathering supporters during the pandemic restrictions that are now too long and confusing to even remember. This is Trump at his best, pointing out the absurdity of the media and Democrats condoning the Black Lives Matter riots as “peaceful protests” and immune to viral spread but at the same time castigating Republicans who want to gather at church or school as grandma killers.

This might be Trump’s best moment of the campaign right here. The message is clear: if you want to gather, call it a protest.

WATCH: Reporter tries to call out Trump supporters for not following coronavirus guidelines. “You’re wrong on that,” President Trump replied. “It’s a peaceful protest.” pic.twitter.com/oNZUZ0Fb26 — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 8, 2020

The audacity of media members to harp over a group of people (who were mostly all masked) at a political event when they have nothing but positive things to say about thousands of people in the streets screaming and spitting in the faces of law officers is astounding. The American people should do exactly as the president is doing and call their gatherings “peaceful protests” and move on with their lives. Clearly, the establishment is not seriously worried about viral spread when elites can give full-throated support to mass gatherings involving political causes with which they agree. At the same time, they want to ban any political gatherings with which they do not agree, like lockdown protests.

The moment this lockdown movement jumped the shark was the moment that physicians penned a letter supporting the BLM protests and even joined them in spite of the pandemic, declaring them essential. But don’t you dare protest their ridiculous restrictions on your freedom! CNN printed parts of the letter.

However, as public health advocates, we do not condemn these gatherings as risky for COVID-19 transmission. We support them as vital to the national public health and to the threatened health specifically of Black people in the United States. We can show that support by facilitating safest protesting practices without detracting from demonstrators’ ability to gather and demand change. This should not be confused with a permissive stance on all gatherings, particularly protests against stay-home orders.”

Americans have been denied the right to visit dying loved ones, refused the right to bury their dead, refused the right to go to church, they’ve been arrested for trying to worship freely, arrested for protesting against abortion, but we’re all just supposed to accept that if you march for BLM you have carte blanche while the rest of us face judges, fines, and legal fees.

If you put up with this for one second longer, you deserve the bleak future the Democrats have planned for you.

