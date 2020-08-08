https://thehill.com/homenews/news/511193-trump-got-into-testy-exchange-with-top-gop-donor-adelson-report

President TrumpDonald John TrumpJoe Arpaio loses bid for his old position as sheriff Trump brushes off view that Russia denigrating Biden: ‘Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have’ Trump tees up executive orders on economy but won’t sign yet MORE reportedly clashed with GOP megadonor Sheldon Adelson during a phone call last week, according to Politico.

The casino magnate contacted the president to discuss coronavirus relief legislation and the economy.

However, the president directed the conversation to his campaign and asked Adelson why he wasn’t doing more to support his reelection, the outlet reported, citing three people with direct knowledge of the call.

Adelson and his wife donated $10 million to a super PAC supporting Trump in 2018, and they have each given nearly $600,000 during this cycle, The New York Times reported.

The Times first reported Trump’s call with Adelson.

After the interaction, Republican Party officials sought to contact the megadonor and smooth things over with the 87-year-old businessman, according to Politico.

The news source noted that outside groups supporting Biden have outspent pro-Trump groups 3-to-1 since the spring. Pro-Biden groups have reserved more than $70 million in ads on airwaves across the country ahead of the election, while groups hoping to boost the president have booked $42 million.

The call with Adelson comes at a precarious time for the Trump reelection campaign. The president has seen his approval numbers as well as his general election polls lagging behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden Joe BidenDemocratic convention lineup to include Ocasio-Cortez, Clinton, Warren: reports Whitmer met with Biden days before VP announcement: report Maxine Waters says Biden ‘can’t go home without a Black woman being VP’ MORE in recent months amid widespread unemployment, millions of infections and over 160,000 deaths caused by the coronavirus.

The Hill has reached out to the White House and the Trump campaign for comment.

