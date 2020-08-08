https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/trump-sheldon-adelson-billionaire-donor/2020/08/08/id/981231

President Donald Trump last week accused mega-donor Sheldon Adelson of not doing enough to support his reelection campaign, a confrontation that alarmed Republican Party officials who attempted to reconcile things with the billionaire at an important time during the election, reports Politico.

People close to Adelson don’t know if the phone conversation will keep the casino magnate from donating money to Trump down the home stretch. In the past, many thought Adelson provided Trump the bulk of his campaign financing.

Republican officials are looking for financial help from billionaires anywhere they can get it in what looks to be a tight race across the board.

America First Action, a big supporter of Trump, has been outraised and outspent by the pro-Biden Super PAC Priorities USA.

Some have said Trump has been less willing to make cold calls and cater to billionaires who could help beef up the war chest of a super PAC like Priorities.

“It’s important that the word get out to donors that we need the super PACs and we need them to step up to the plate,” said Club for Growth President David McIntosh, whose group is expected to launch a $5 million TV campaign next week. “There hasn’t been the urgency on the super PAC side. But now we’re seeing that you’ve got to take care of that, too.”

