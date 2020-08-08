https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trump-suspend-payroll-tax-end-2020/

(BREITBART) President Trump said Friday he would defer the payroll tax until the end of the year, using an executive order.

The tax would continue to be deferred until the end of 2020, the president said, and would likely be retroactive from July 1.

He said that by the end of 2020 the payroll tax break could be extended.

“Hopefully I’ll be here to do the job,” Trump said, hinting at the results of Election Day.

Read the full story ›

The post Trump to suspend payroll tax until end of 2020 appeared first on WND.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

