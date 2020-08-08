https://www.dailywire.com/news/trumps-actions-to-provide-relief-to-americans-expected-to-face-legal-challenges-from-democrats-report-says

President Donald Trump signed four executive actions on Saturday to provide relief to Americans amid continued fallout from the coronavirus pandemic as talks with Democrats continued to stall, and now Democrats are reportedly expected to challenge Trump’s actions.

According to Axios, the four actions that Trump signed did the following:

Defer payroll taxes for Americans earning less than $100,000 a year. Implement a moratorium on evictions and give financial assistance to renters. Add $400 per week in extra unemployment benefits through the end of 2020, requiring states to cover 25% of the additional benefits. Postpone student loan interest and payments through the end of 2020.

Presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden attacked Trump for taking unilateral action to help the American people during the pandemic, saying, “This is not presidential leadership. These orders are not real solutions.”

The Los Angeles Times reported that Trump’s actions “are expected to face legal challenges from Democrats that could blunt their impact.”

