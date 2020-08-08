https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/511173-trumps-mispronunciation-of-yosemite-brings-30k-in-sales-to

President TrumpDonald John TrumpJoe Arpaio loses bid for his old position as sheriff Trump brushes off view that Russia denigrating Biden: ‘Nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have’ Trump tees up executive orders on economy but won’t sign yet MORE‘s mispronunciation of the word Yosemite earned the National Museum of American Jewish History nearly $30,000 in sales of its “Yo Semite” t-shirt.

On Tuesday, the president struggled when describing the giant sequoia trees at Yosemite National Park, pronouncing the name as “yo-Semite,” which prompted numerous amused reactions from users on social media.

VIRAL MOMENT: President Trump has trouble pronouncing ‘Yosemite.’ pic.twitter.com/nkMAev0udW — The Hill (@thehill) August 4, 2020

The slip-up went viral causing a surge in sales of a camping t-shirt sold by the National Museum of American Jewish History, so much so that the shop’s website crashed due to a spike in traffic.

Gaze upon Yo-semite’s towering Sequoias with our “Yo Semite” t-shirt! Get ’em while they’re hot: https://t.co/PGNaXqbiwi #Yosemite pic.twitter.com/TXxs5nJ1oR — National Museum of American Jewish History (@NMAJH) August 4, 2020

Kristen Kreider, the museum’s director of retail and visitor experience, said sales from the shirt nearly matched the amount of money the shop earned for the entirety of June, The Philadelphia Business Journal reported.

“It just keeps gathering momentum,” Kreider said. “I just keep thinking, ‘Okay, this is going to be over in the next couple of hours. It’ll die down,’ and it doesn’t. It just keeps on going, and we’ll take it.”

The shirt has been on sale since 2011 and reportedly only sold around 100 annually. Now, the museum reports nearly 1,500 of the shirts have sold in the last three days.

The museum located near Independence Mall in Washington, D.C. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early March and is reportedly in debt to between 200 and 999 creditors, with the most significant creditors owed nearly $20,000 apiece.

Kreider said the shirt is not the only item selling at this time, showing gratitude for people attaching other merchandise or donations to their orders. She said she thinks the increased popularity of the shirt will have significant long-term effects on the museum.

“It’s just a win-win for the museum, any way you look at it,” Kreider said.

