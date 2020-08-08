https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/trumps-personal-attorney-represent-john-macarthur-amid-threats-fines-arrest-holding-indoor-services/

(CHRISTIAN HEADLINES) Two well-known attorneys have announced that they will be representing Pastor John MacArthur and Grace Community Church as special counsel.

MacArthur, who has led the California-based church for 51 years, recently defied Gov. Gavin Newsom’s ban on indoor services amid the coronavirus pandemic by resuming Sunday gatherings.

Last month, a statement entitled “Christ, Not Caesar, Is the head of the Church” was made by MacArthur and elders of his church, who contended that California officials have overstepped their boundaries against houses of worship.

