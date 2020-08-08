https://thehill.com/opinion/judiciary/511155-the-tragic-irony-of-the-new-york-state-lawsuit-against-the-national-rifle-association

It is a good thing that Ambrose Burnside is not alive to see this. New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a 169-page complaint seeking, among other things, the dissolution of the National Rifle Association. For the hapless Burnside, it is one final indignity.

Widely ridiculed as an unimaginative Union commander during the Civil War, Burnside has only two lasting legacies. First, his facial hair was so prominent that others started to sport “Burnsides” (or, as they were later known, sideburns). Second, he was the NRA’s first president in 1871. Now, James wants to leave him literally with just his whiskers.

Her complaint alleges lavish spending and self-dealing by officers, particularly NRA Executive Vice President Wayne LaPierre. The list includes hundreds of thousands of dollars allegedly spent on LaPierre, his wife, other family and friends. It runs from the petty to the gross, including gifts from Neiman Marcus, golf memberships and private jets. When figures like former NRA president Oliver North sided with NRA whistleblowers, they reportedly were forced out. The NRA reportedly has spent an obscene $100 million on legal fees and related costs alone.

If there is hope for Burnside’s non-follicle-based legacy, it is James herself. While she claims the NRA is fraught with self-dealing by its leadership, the same complaint can be levelled against her record as attorney general. I previously criticized her for openly politicizing her office. She ran on a pledge to prosecute Trump’s former campaign manager, Paul Manafort; she not only used the prosecution of an unpopular individual for political gain but sought to gut New York’s constitutional protection against double jeopardy. (The case was dismissed.)

James subsequently called the NRA a “terrorist organization,” a claim that is common among internet trolls — but this was New York’s top prosecutor engaging in legal trolling. That is what makes the NRA complaint so tragically ironic: If using power to benefit yourself rather than your organization is the measure, James’s complaint is a self-indictment. Her demand to dissolve the NRA undermines the case presented by her office, in order to pander to voters. While dissolution is absurd, James has shown that absurdity and popularity often go hand-in-hand in New York politics.

Many organizations have suffered dubious spending by officers, ranging from unions and political parties to nonprofits and universities; none were disbanded. Union, religious and educational leaders regularly have been accused of lavish self-spending on housing, travel or other perks; few have been prosecuted. Figures like Rev. Al Sharpton have been accused of lavish spending and self-dealing. Sharpton’s National Action Network (NAN) paid him more than $1 million in compensation in 2018 alone, and $500,000 for rights to his life story. Although NAN is headquartered in New York, James has not suggested dissolving it, or other organizations.

The few cases seeking dissolution only undermine James’ case against the NRA. Five years ago, New York’s then-attorney general, Eric Schneiderman, pushed to dissolve the National Children’s Leukemia Foundation after finding that only 1 percent of its $10 million in donations went to cancer victims, including virtually nothing spent on its “Make a Wish Come True” program. Its founder and president turned out to be a felon who, reportedly, ran the organization from his basement. A settlement was reached that included a voluntary shutdown of the charity.

The NRA is not run out of a basement, and it spends copious sums on firearms advocacy and training programs. It is, by any measure, one of the most successful, effective advocacy groups in history. It has more than 5 million members — the world’s largest, most influential gun-rights organization. Whatever complaints can be raised over its officers’ spending habits, the NRA unquestionably is successful as a gun-rights advocate. Indeed, many Democrats have long denounced its influence in Washington, where a poor “score” from the NRA can mean political death for a politician.

James is not disregarding the implications of a Democratic official seeking to destroy one of the country’s most powerful conservative groups just before an election. To the contrary, she seems to revel in that image. She knows liberals are thrilled by just the thought of disbanding the NRA. Already, she is being celebrated as a hero by liberals who see no problem in her previously declaring the NRA to be a terrorist organization and now seeking to dissolve it as a fraudulent organization. It has been a political campaign in search of a legal rationale for years — but the allegation is not as important as the target.

Those same supporters, of course, would be justifiably outraged by any Trump administration effort to dissolve liberal groups like, say, Planned Parenthood. Misconduct or crimes by such a group’s officers would not render it a criminal enterprise. Like the NRA, Planned Parenthood is one of the most effective groups defending a constitutional right.

Trying to dissolve or criminalize an organization engaged in the exercise of political speech should not occur absent overwhelming proof that it is a criminal enterprise. That is why it has never happened with a group like the NRA. James may point to the voluntary dissolution of the Trump Foundation, a small, largely inactive nonprofit, or the dissolution of a Ku Klux Klan group in the 1940s — but there is little comparison to the NRA in such cases.

Notably, many liberals celebrating James’ attack on the NRA were recently condemning Trump for seeking to declare the radical movement antifa as a terrorist organization. They were as right then as they are wrong now. This week, I testified in the Senate in opposition to making such a declaration for antifa. Although I have been a vocal critic of antifa, I believe this is a dangerous power for the government to wield against organizations engaged in political advocacy.

Of course, Ambrose Burnside will always have facial grooming as a lasting legacy. Attorney General Letitia James’ legacy is developing into something far more menacing. It is not that she will succeed in such a raw political demand that is the concern. It is that so many want her to succeed in dissolving the NRA.

Jonathan Turley is the Shapiro Professor of Public Interest Law at George Washington University. You can find his updates online @JonathanTurley.

