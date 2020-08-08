https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/twitter-locks-emergency-room-doctor-simone-gold-posting-non-approved-covid-19-information-platform/

Front line doctors from across the US held a “White Coat Summit” last week in Washington DC to dispel the misinformation and myths surrounding the coronavirus.

The doctors are very concerned with the dangerous disinformation campaign being played out in the far left American media today.

From their website: “If Americans continue to let so-called experts and media personalities make their decisions, the great American experiment of a Constitutional Republic with Representative Democracy, will cease.”

Dr. Simone Gold, a board certified emergency physician, spoke at the White Coat Summit. After over 18 million views of their conference on Monday Google, YouTube and Facebook removed their videos.

TRENDING: President Trump Makes Cryptic Remark at Ohio Speech: “I Have a Lot of Enemies…This May Be the Last Time You’ll See Me for a While”

A week ago Dr. Gold told Tucker Carlson that she was fired from her position after 20 years as an emergency room physician because she appeared at the White Coat Summit this week.

And on Friday Dr. Simone Gold was locked out of her Twitter account by liberal Twitter employees with no medical degree.

Twitter is silencing medical information from doctors on the front line in the China pandemic that could save lives.

Twitter doesn’t care.

Via Mike Coudrey.

WOW: Twitter has just locked the account of physician and lawyer @drsimonegold for “sharing misleading information related to COVID-19.” Twitter employees with no medical degree should not be silencing the perspectives of trained physicians. This is insane. pic.twitter.com/UPDqyGFtzP — Mike Coudrey (@MichaelCoudrey) August 7, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

