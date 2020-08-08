http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/7auf781C3tg/

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) granted Mexico $3 million to help with the impacts of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), carry out research, and help migrants along the border. The money comes at a time when Mexico surpassed 51,000 coronavirus-related deaths and climbed to number three on the list of nations with the most fatalities.

Mexico’s Undersecretary of Health, Hugo Lopez Gatell announced the U.S. donation on Friday evening after his nightly news conference. During the conference, he also revealed the daily number of cases and fatalities.

Recibimos un donativo de más de 3 millones de dólares por parte del gobierno de Estados Unidos, específicamente a través de los Centros para el Control y Prevención de Enfermedades. Se utilizarán para fortalecer la capacidad de manejo de la epidemia de #COVID19 en México. 1/2 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) August 8, 2020

According to Lopez Gatell, the money from the CDC is destined to help Mexico in dealing with the pandemic. The funds will also help Mexico carry out seroprevalence research and assist the migrant population along the border.

También se invertirán en estudios de seroprevalencia, en la acción local comunitaria, comunicación de riesgo dirigida a poblaciones específicas y análisis y atención de la movilidad de poblaciones migrantes en la frontera de Estados Unidos-México. 2/2 — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) August 8, 2020

The most recent statistics released by Lopez Gatell point to 469,497 confirmed cases nationwide, 51,311 fatalities, and 89,155 cases still undergoing testing to either confirm or disprove infections.

Al 7 de agosto de 2020 hay 469,407 casos confirmados y 89,155 sospechosos de #COVID19. Se han registrado 513,144 negativos, 51,311 defunciones confirmadas y 313,386 personas recuperadas. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/H1tYYX8h3k — Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) August 8, 2020

The most current statistics place Mexico as the nation with the third-most fatalities — just behind the U.S. and Brazil. Mexico is currently number six in the top 10 nations with the most cases of COVID-19.

Despite the alarming figures, the true scope of the pandemic actually could be much higher. Lopez Gatell and his staff received harsh criticism for not doing enough tests in comparison to other nations. Mexico, which has an approximate population of 129 million, has only conducted 1,071,706 tests since the pandemic began. That figure places Mexico at 150 in terms of tests per 1 million in population as compared to the rest of the world.

