https://www.wnd.com/2020/08/u-s-government-issues-bear-advice-friends-dont-let-friends-get-eaten/

(LONDON GUARDIAN) There are a few potential reactions to being attacked by a bear – stand your ground and attempt to scare it off, run away or perhaps curl up into the fetal position and hope for the best.

The US government has now, however, officially advised against the most cowardly option: pushing over a slower friend to save yourself.

The National Park Service has warned against sacrificing another person to an irate bear “even if you think the friendship has run its course” in a rather informal set of recommendations posted on Facebook.

