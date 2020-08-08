https://www.outkick.com/uga-students-faculty-hold-die-in-to-protest-school-reopening/

Things are really heating up on the University of Georgia campus where the school released sexual relations guidance during these COVID times — the school is suggesting students wear masks during sex — and now I’m hearing about a ‘die-in’ on campus with zero reported deaths.

According to 11 Alive, event organizers “asked participants to silently lay – masked and socially-distant – in protest, to highlight “the real cost of reopening,” and question how many lives it would take to close campus.”

This die-in appears to have been organized after a UGA housing employee, Ana Cabrera, died due to COVID. The campus newspaper, Red & Black, reports “Cabrera tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving a test on July 15 and died on July 24. Nowhere in the report does it indicate where Cabrera came in contact with the virus.

What’s the ultimate goal of the local CWA chapter — United Campus Workers of Georgia? The chapter posted a Change.org petition demanding the university system ensure the following:

Masks will be provided and required for all of the campus community. Faculty, staff and students will collaborate on COVID-19 prevention enforcement procedures without involvement of the campus police. Given the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 as well as policing on communities of color, especially Black communities, this policy is a bare minimum to make the verbal commitment to diversity and equity on our campuses concrete.

No staff, student, or faculty member will be compelled to be face to face. There will be no penalty, either subtle or overt, for requesting online-only engagement in the Fall. This includes supervisor evaluations for faculty and staff and attendance grades for students. No medical documentation will be required.

Free, frequent and accurate COVID-19 testing will be available for the entire campus community. The single most effective pandemic control is isolation of those who are contagious. The Board of Regents will take the safety of our students, staff, faculty and their loved ones as a prerequisite for the learning and working environment we deserve.

Let’s face it, this won’t be the last time we’re hearing from the UGA campus over the next couple weeks. Fall semester starts August 20 and it’s going to be hysteria to that date and beyond as the faculty union fires up the students who will then take part in things like a die-in.

HAPPENING NOW: @universityofga students and staff hold unique “die-in” in protest of school’s planned fall reopening. #UGA pic.twitter.com/t5fjWhZiBb — CBS46 (@cbs46) August 6, 2020

We are aware of photos of a classroom with a questionable plexiglass barrier from one building on campus. Many measures to prepare rooms and facilities are still in progress. Our teams are working to correct the height and effectiveness of the barriers in classrooms as needed. — UGA Maintenance (@UGAMaintenance) August 6, 2020

