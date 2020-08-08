https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/election-meddling-sow-discord-social-media/2020/08/08/id/981221

China “prefers” to move President Donald Trump out of the White House in 2021, while Russia is working to keep him there by denigrating the campaign of Joe Biden, the U.S.’s top counterintelligence official warned Friday.

William Evanina, who leads the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, in a press release said the U.S. government has assessed China prefers Trump lose the election, because Beijing considers him “unpredictable,” while Russia is working to undermine Biden.

“Ahead of the 2020 U.S. elections, foreign states will continue to use covert and overt influence measures in their attempts to sway U.S. voters’ preferences and perspectives, shift U.S. policies, increase discord in the United States, and undermine the American people’s confidence in our democratic process,” Evanina said.

Trump dismissed the intelligence Friday night, maintaining he has taken a tough stance on Moscow during his time in the White House.

“It could be, it could be very much: I think that the last person Russia wants to see in office is Donald Trump because nobody’s been tougher on Russia than I have, ever,” Trump said at a briefing Friday when asked about the intelligence.

When pressed by a reporter over the report’s conclusion Russia is working to deter Biden’s presidential bid, Trump fired back: “I don’t care what anybody says.”

The CIA, FBI, and National Security Agency in 2017 stated with “high confidence” the Russian government conducted a sophisticated campaign to influence the 2016 election.

