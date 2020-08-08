https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/video-philly-trump-boat-rally-massive-least-500-boats/

HUNDREDS of Boaters turned out today in Philadelphia for the Trump Boat Parade on the Delaware River!

The Pennsylvania fish and game says at least 500 boats went out today..

Jack Posobiec posted several videos.

