https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/war-room-steve-bannon-holds-special-case-hydroxy-10-noon-eastern-live-video/

Steve Bannon is convening a team of medical experts for a special War Room: Pandemic Town Hall on hydroxychloroquine.

Among the guests are whistleblower virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, Yale’s Dr. Harvey Risch, and Dr. Zev Zelenko.

You can watch and listen at pandemic.warroom.org/listen-live/ and on YouTube, Facebook, The Epoch Times, The Gateway Pundit, and The Tennessee Star online.

War Room: Pandemic also airs on the John Fredericks Radio Network, America’s Voice News, and later broadcast by Newsmax TV and in Mandarin by G-News and GTV through the firewall into China.

TRENDING: President Trump Makes Cryptic Remark at Ohio Speech: “I Have a Lot of Enemies…This May Be the Last Time You’ll See Me for a While”

The podcast has over 12 million downloads on Apple and is also available on Spotify, Stitcher, SoundCloud, and Google Play.

The latest international testing of hydroxychloroquine treatment of coronavirus shows countries that had early use of the drug had a 79% lower mortality rate than countries that banned the use of the safe malaria drug.

This means that Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx, the CDC, the liberal fake news media and the tech giants have been pushing a lie that has had deadly consequences!

America has lost (reportedly) over 150,000 lives.

And that could have been lowered by nearly 80% if HCQ use would have been promoted in the US!

We are talking over 100,000 American lives could have been saved!

Here is the live video—

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



You Might Like









[embedded content]