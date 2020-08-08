https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/08/08/we-need-to-pronounce-fredo-correctly-chris-cuomo-mangles-the-name-of-a-government-agency-while-mocking-trumps-mental-faculties/

It is quite the redundancy to state that CNN’s Chris Cuomo is a bit of a mentally challenged and emotionally loose figure. But it cannot be ignored when he is going off on a tangent so unhinged that as he is commenting on President Trump’s mental impairment being evidenced by the way he speaks Cuomo manages to prove his own impairment.

It was laughable enough that Chris was desperately trying to deflect from Joe Biden’s more than obvious declining mental faculties, but in attempting to establish that Trump’s diction somehow proves a cerebral impairment Chris gave us his own evidence to have him committed.

This is rather true. He has acknowledged being called this in the past, and yet somehow it has never registered in his own mind.

Yes, but it was racist to point this out, so it did not count.

The question remains: How does he keep that job?!

