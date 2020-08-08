https://twitchy.com/brad-313037/2020/08/08/we-need-to-pronounce-fredo-correctly-chris-cuomo-mangles-the-name-of-a-government-agency-while-mocking-trumps-mental-faculties/

It is quite the redundancy to state that CNN’s Chris Cuomo is a bit of a mentally challenged and emotionally loose figure. But it cannot be ignored when he is going off on a tangent so unhinged that as he is commenting on President Trump’s mental impairment being evidenced by the way he speaks Cuomo manages to prove his own impairment.

It was laughable enough that Chris was desperately trying to deflect from Joe Biden’s more than obvious declining mental faculties, but in attempting to establish that Trump’s diction somehow proves a cerebral impairment Chris gave us his own evidence to have him committed.

You can’t write comedy this good. https://t.co/64FyGOv4aE — sanjeeve (@vsr5690) August 7, 2020

Still one of the best comparisons out there! pic.twitter.com/G9Htfukz69 — The Ministry of Anti-Truth (@TheAntiTruthMin) August 7, 2020

There’s nothing sadder than a fredo who doesn’t know he’s a fredo. — Kthejolie (@Trestresjolie) August 7, 2020

This is rather true. He has acknowledged being called this in the past, and yet somehow it has never registered in his own mind.

Remember Obama referring to “Corpse Men”? He was Commander-in-Chief and didn’t know how to pronounce corps. It wasn’t just a flub. He did it numerous times. — Ed LaRose (@metaphorsbwithu) August 7, 2020

Yes, but it was racist to point this out, so it did not count.

During @ChrisCuomo‘s monologue where he mocks Trump for mispronouncing words, Chris himself screws up. He leaves out a word in one sentence and then calls Homeland Security, “Handland Security.” 😂😂 Come on Chris, you had one job, buddy… pic.twitter.com/sz6MO9MdsL — Amy (@MaybeAmes) August 8, 2020

The question remains: How does he keep that job?!

