(CBN NEWS) A California pastor plans to gather with his congregation Sunday despite a temporary restraining order by the state forbidding it.

Pastor Rob McCoy and Godspeak Calvary Chapel Church leaders voted to carry out worship services as planned despite what they see as a clearly unconstitutional order against them and their church.

McCoy made the announcement in a Live-streamed message to members.

“I wish it didn’t have to come to this, I really do, but we will be violating the judge’s order,” McCoy said. “We will be open this Sunday.”

