The Republican Party questioned presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s fitness to lead in a new digital advertisement that quickly went viral on social media.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted out the video titled, “What Happened to Joe Biden?” and wrote in her tweet, “Joe Biden is incoherent, incompetent, and unfit to lead.”

The video showed previous comments that Biden made years ago and contrasted them with comments that he has made recently on the campaign trail.

Transcript of the video with year that Biden made the remarks:

2008: You ask anybody in there whether or not the economic and foreign policy of this administration has made them better off in the last eight years. 2020: And, uh, in addition to that, uh, in addition to that, we have to make sure that we, uh, we are in a position that we are… 2008: We can insure every single solitary kid. We can provide catastrophic health insurance right off the bat. We can do that for the cost of just one thing: the tax cut for people in the top 1 percent. 2020: Um, uh, and with, uh, with, uh, I don’t know, uh, uh… 2008: You gotta give them to the people that are going to spend the money. You gotta deal with making sure American company can be competitive, have a health care plan that doesn’t put them at a disadvantage when they compete overseas. 2020: Um, you there’s a, uh, during World War II, uh, you know, Roosevelt came up with a thing, uh, that, uh, you know, was totally different than a, than the, it’s called a, he called it the, you know… Chyron: WHAT HAPPENED TO JOE BIDEN?

The ad comes as the Democratic nominee has faced increased questions in recent days about his fitness for office, specifically in regard to his cognitive abilities.

Last week, Biden’s wife, Dr. Jill Biden, was asked about the recent attacks from the political Right about Biden’s alleged cognitive decline.

Anchor Dana Perino played a clip for Dr. Biden of Trump attacking Biden, saying that he “can’t put two sentences together.”

“I say he’s not competent to be president,” Trump continued. “To be president you have to be sharp and tough and so many other things. He doesn’t even come out of his basement.”

Dr. Biden responded to Trump’s remarks by saying, “You know, Joe is anything but that characterization.”

“You know we’ve been campaigning; we’ve been listening to the experts, the scientists, and the doctors, and they have told us stay home and be safe, and I think Donald Trump is really about Joe’s age right?” Dr. Biden continued. “I think there’s like two or three years difference.”

Biden was asked during an interview this week if he had taken a cognitive test.

“No, I haven’t taken a test,” Biden shot back.

“Why the hell would I take a test? Come on man, that’s like saying, you, before you got in this program, if you take a test where you’re taking cocaine or not, what do you think, huh?” Biden said to the black news host. “Are you a junkie?”

However, in June, Biden claimed that he’s “been tested” and is “constantly tested” when he was asked by a reporter if he has been tested for cognitive decline.

