Earlier today, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said that all Democrats want is for Republicans to meet them halfway on a coronavirus relief bill:

What does “halfway” entail? President Trump outlined some of the Dem demands this afternoon while announcing executive orders related to economic relief:

This seems like more than the “halfway” Schumer mentioned and Pelosi has talked about:

It sounds like a Pork-a-Palooza and then some:

A frightening thought indeed.

