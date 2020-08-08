https://www.conservativereview.com/news/horowitz-new-york-treating-law-abiding-americans-criminals-promoting-criminals-illegal-aliens/

Now we know why New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio didn’t follow through with his promise to abolish the police. He wants the police around all right … to be used against We the People, even as they are hamstrung from enforcing vital laws against violent criminals.

On Wednesday, de Blasio announced he would be dispatching police to create checkpoints at key entry points into New York City to enforce a mandatory quarantine on all travelers from most states in the country. As I’ve noted before, this is something that would have been out of bounds for a local official to do even under the Articles of Confederation, much less since the more robust federal union of American citizens was created under the U.S. Constitution. Yet, the same man who has violated federal immigration law is now violating federal control over interstate travel and commerce with impunity.

Hence, illegal aliens, including those with heinous criminal records, who don’t belong in the country altogether, are welcome with open arms, while peaceful Americans are illegally placed under house arrest. At a time of a record surge in crime in the city, the police are now being used to randomly pull over suspected out-of-state residents:

The New York City Sheriffs are pulling over vehicles at random to advise people to self-quarantine if they’re coming into NYC from COVID-19 hot spots Mayor Bill de Blasio warns those who don’t quarantine may face fines of up to 10,000 dollars@PIX11News pic.twitter.com/S0DQsAQuVe — Cristian Benavides (@cbenavidesTV) August 5, 2020

Imagine if this would be done to illegal aliens?

But that is par for the course in de Blasio’s New York. You see, as the police are dispatched to enforce unconstitutional edicts against peaceful Americans, the most violent gang members and shooters are being released to further turn the city streets into shooting galleries. All the while, New Yorkers without criminal records are barred from their constitutional right to carry a gun.

Darrius Sutton, 23, a Bloods gang member, was set free without bail after being charged with attempted murder for seriously injuring someone in a shooting on May 15. Yet, he was released without bail and is now believed to be responsible for three more shootings in the city that resulted in seven victims being shot in just one month.

According to prosecutors, Sutton appeared in a hip-hop music video for the song “Crime Rate” by Brooklyn rapper BK Eaz, shortly after being released!

This is also why there has been a 286% increase in robberies in the once poche upper east side of Manhattan. There is simply no deterrent against crime anymore the same way there is against citizens not wearing a mask. We now see murders committed on camera in broad daylight. They simply don’t fear any punishment. One Rochester man was just released without any bond for an alleged murder he committed a few days earlier.

We have a crisis of crime in this country with police stepping back from their jobs (except to enforce mask mandates and illegal travel bans) and jailbreak policies. Rather than spending the past few years fighting those policies, Republicans have joined the jailbreak bandwagon. Isn’t it time to finally provide voters with a bold contrast from de Blasio’s view of morality and law?

President Trump has two opportunities to fight back against the lawlessness of cities that harbor criminal aliens and release domestic repeat offenders while hamstringing police. Trump should refuse to sign any coronavirus bill that contains funding for those cities. He should also use the upcoming FY 2021 budget bill as leverage to defund sanctuary cities.

The tragic mistake was not calling out the military when the insurrection began. By listening to his liberal advisers and allowing the lawlessness to fester, it will be hard to put the genie of anarchy, which was once beyond the realm of thought in this country, back in the bottle. Shockingly, Jared Kushner, along with two top White House staffers, Brooke Rollins and Ja’Ron Smith, reportedly urged Trump to stand down because in their mind black voters want anarchy. This cannot be farther from the truth.

According to a new Gallup poll, 81% of black citizens want police to retain its presence or increase its presence in their neighborhoods. Just 19% want a diminished police presence. Black neighborhoods have been decimated by the riots and hundreds if not thousands of excess homicides have occurred in their neighborhood thanks to the breakdown of law and order. How can these advisers be so obtuse as to conflate the generic black vote with the gang and criminal vote?

The message Trump must champion is the opposite of people like de Blasio: Freedom for peaceful Americans and swift justice against those who harm others. Trump doesn’t need a reboot or reform of his original campaign message; he needs to actually fulfill it.