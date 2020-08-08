https://www.westernjournal.com/church-service-banned-casinos-open-worshipers-pack-gambling-floor-praise-god/
Mingling praise, protest and politics, “Evangelicals for Trump” gathered Thursday at the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center in Las Vegas. The event’s purpose was to rally supporters of President Donald Trump while also protesting Nevada laws that limit the number of people in a church to 50 and let casinos fill up to 50 percent…
The post With Church Services Restricted and Casinos Open, Worshipers Pack Gambling Floor To Praise God appeared first on The Western Journal.