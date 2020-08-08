https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/08/08/yikes-was-the-hillary-clinton-tim-kaine-2016-ticket-this-forgettable-nyt-opinion-deleted-the-tweet-but-here-it-is/

The New York Times Opinion deleted a tweet and corrected an op-ed column. See if you can spot the reasons why:

How soon they forget!

Somebody check on Hillary — that can’t have made her happy.

Later the Times tried again:

Delete-a-palooza!

This correction now runs at the end of the column:

Notice they had to narrow that down to “the Democratic Party” ticket so they didn’t trip over Republicans:

The attempt to make Joe Biden’s expected choice of a female running mate seem almost unprecedented has gone up in flames.

It’s an EPIC fail.

