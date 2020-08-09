https://www.theepochtimes.com/3-dead-26-others-injured-in-shootings-across-chicago-this-weekend-officials_3455558.html

Three people have been killed and at least 26 others have been injured in Chicago over the weekend, according to police.

The latest fatal shooting took place on Sunday in Marquette Park on the Southwest Side at around 3 a.m., officials told the Chicago Sun-Times. Police found a 31-year-old man unresponsive on a porch around the 6700 block of South Maplewood Avenue.

The man was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, and he was pronounced dead there, said officials.

The latest nonfatal shooting took place at around 4 a.m. in the Avondale neighborhood, police told ABC7. It occurred when a 22-year-old man was driving and another person fired shots from a white Subaru.

In another incident on Saturday night, a 29-year-old man was killed when he was playing with a gun and shot himself on the East Side, officials told the ABC affiliate.

Three teens, ranging from ages 14 to 17, were also shot over the weekend, officials said.

Last weekend, at least nine people were shot to death across Chicago and 25 other people were hurt, said police.

In July, President Donald Trump announced he will send federal agents to cities including Chicago to combat crime in the midst of a spike in crime and violence across the United States.

Trump, in his announcement, blamed the rise in a “radical movement to defund, dismantle, and dissolve our police departments.”

“To look at it from any standpoint, the effort to shut down policing in their own communities has led to a shocking explosion of shootings, killings, murders, and heinous crimes of violence. This bloodshed must end,” the president said. “This bloodshed will end.”

