https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/ag-barr-democrats-now-rousseauian-revolutionary-party-believes-tearing-system-video/

US Attorney General Bill Barr slammed the Democrat party for embracing political violence in a one-on-one interview with Fox News host and constitutional scholar Mark Levin.

Barr said the Democrats are now the “Rousseauian Revolutionary Party that believes in tearing down the system.”

“They’re not interested in compromise. They’re not interested in [a] dialectic exchange of views. They’re interested in total victory…It’s a substitute for religion,” he said.

Barr said many of the Democrat lawmakers are cowards for not calling out Antifa violence.

WATCH:

