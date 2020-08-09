https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/another-massive-boat-parade-president-trump-1000-boats-lake-okoboji-iowa-video/

There was another massive boat parade for President Trump on Sunday.

More than 1,000 boats were out on Lake Okoboji waving Trump 2020 flags.

Still no boat parade for Sleepy Joe Biden!

WATCH:

Pretty amazing footage from yet ANOTHER boat parade for President Trump! 1,000+ boats at Lake Okoboji in Iowa 🚤🇺🇸 Still no boat parade for Joe Biden 😬 pic.twitter.com/4rgtz3nurr — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) August 9, 2020

THOUSANDS of boaters took part in a Trump Boat Parade in Biloxi, Mississippi on Saturday.

There was also a Trump boat rally in Philly this weekend.

This is what the silent majority looks like.

There are no parades and no enthusiasm for Joe Biden, yet the media keeps reporting that Biden is up by double digits in the polls.

