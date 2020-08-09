https://www.dailywire.com/news/antifa-beaten-after-they-allegedly-went-after-man-in-wheelchair-you-guys-came-to-the-wrong-city

Protesters at a pro-police rally in Fort Collins, Colorado, on Saturday reportedly beat several far-left activists after the far-left activists allegedly went after a veteran who was in a wheelchair.

Several dozen pro-police protesters walked alongside the veteran in the wheelchair, who was carrying an American flag, as they seemingly forced the far-left activists out of the neighborhood. Numerous people who were on the pro-police side said that the far-left activists went after the man in the wheelchair and suggested that was what ended up starting the fight.

Several people among the pro-police protesters stated repeatedly throughout the video that there was a kid’s birthday party in the area and suggested that the far-left activists had disturbed the event. At another point in the video, an unidentifiable man said to the far-left activists that “as soon as you guys step away from the f***ing houses, we’re going to leave.”

The man who recorded the video said, “So, we are currently marching the Antifa commie bas****s out of the neighborhood because nobody wants Antifa in the neighborhood. Nobody wants them here, so we’re marching them out.”

“F***ing communist scum,” another man yelled at the far-left activists.

Moments later a fight broke out as the protesters pushed the far-left activists out of the neighborhood which ended up in a ditch with the residents significantly outnumbering the far-left activists.

“You guys came to the wrong the city, boys and girls,” the man who recorded the video said on a bullhorn.

“Everybody keep your hands off your weapons,” another man yelled out. “Keep punching each other in the face, just don’t shoot anybody.”

Several moments later, police sirens appeared in the background as numerous law enforcement officials arrived on the scene. Some of the far-left activists appeared to get into it with the police and were subsequently arrested.

“Antifa commie scum” get their asses handed to them in Colorado by local residents. pic.twitter.com/CQzxlnlxbB — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020

Antifa assaulted someone in a wheelchair. That’s what set off the beat down from residents. Police were on the scene to arrest the commies. pic.twitter.com/LhqHFztjV2 — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 9, 2020

A spokesperson for Fort Collins Police Services said that numerous people had been arrested over “physical disturbances” that occurred.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully assemble to voice their concerns,” the spokesperson said. “For the safety of our community, acts of violence, destruction of property, and other unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.”

Photos showed that hundreds of pro-police protesters showed up to the event, many of whom were waving American flags and had Trump signs.

