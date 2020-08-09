https://www.theblaze.com/news/antifa-protesters-learn-lesson-they-will-never-forget-after-allegedly-attacking-veteran-in-wheelchair

Antifa protesters in Colorado learned a lesson on Saturday that they will never forget: Don’t attack a man in a wheelchair.

According to the Rocky Mountain Collegian, a pro-police rally in Fort Collins turned violent when Antifa protesters, wearing their signature black-clad outfits, attempted to crash a “Back the Blue” rally being held outside the Fort Collins Police Services building.

Video of the incident, which gained attention online, showed that pro-police demonstrators responded by forcing the Antifa protesters away through a nearby neighborhood.

“So, we are currently marching the Antifa commie bas****s out of the neighborhood because nobody wants Antifa in the neighborhood. Nobody wants them here, so we’re marching them out,” the man who recorded the video said.

As pro-police demonstrators continued to force out the Antifa protesters, whom they labeled “commie scum,” violence suddenly ensued. The video shows the pro-police demonstrators and the Antifa protesters brawl in a small ditch, with the pro-police demonstrators getting the better end of the Antifa protesters.

A man with a bullhorn announced, “You guys came to the wrong city, boys and girls.”

Police then arrived and broke up the brawl.

Witnesses confirmed that the Antifa protesters allegedly attacked a veteran in a wheelchair, triggering the brawl.

“How you like that? Communists going after dudes in wheelchairs,” the man behind the camera said in a second video.

Fort Collins Police Services spokesperson Kate Kimble confirmed that police made three arrests and issued one situation as a result of the violence.

From the Rocky Mountain Collegian:

The Larimer County booking report shows two arrests made by officer Christopher Young and one arrest made by officer Jason Haferman. All three people arrested were charged with disorderly conduct, one person with an additional charge of possession of an illegal weapon and one with an additional charge of resisting arrest.

“We respect everyone’s right to peacefully assemble to voice their concerns,” Kimble said. “For the safety of our community, acts of violence, destruction of property and other unlawful behavior will not be tolerated.”

