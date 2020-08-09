https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/antifa-shows-pro-police-rally-ft-collins-huge-mistake-not-end-domestic-terrorists-video/

A group of concerned citizens decided to hold a rally in support of police in Ft. Collins this weekend.

At one point a group of antifa terrorists showed up to threaten the pro-police protesters in a counter protest.

That was a HUGE MISTAKE!

The police supporters marched the antifa terrorists out of the neighborhood.

But then when all hell broke lose and the Antifa goons ended up in a ditch getting pummeled.

Via John Cardillo.

ANTIFA made the mistake of pulling their shit in Ft. Collins, CO, and the results were glorious. pic.twitter.com/wSKrYAG1BE — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 9, 2020

ANTIFA showed up in Ft Collins Colorado neighborhood as they were holding a pro police rally. Didn’t work out to well for the ANTIFA thugs. Posted by Jim Cross on Saturday, August 8, 2020

Here is more video from a leftist reporter on the scene in Ft. Collins.

The confrontation starts around the 22 minute mark.

[embedded content]

The protesters then resumed their rally that ended peacefully.

