Fans of the His Dudeness or El Duderino—the Dude for those not into the whole brevity thing—will recall the wonderful “gutterballs” scene from “The Big Lebowski,” musically accompanied by “Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In).” Contrary to what some viewers might think, this tune was not written for the movie.

It dropped onto the charts for the First Edition way back in 1968, when people wore T-shirts emblazoned “There Is No Hope Without Dope” and bearing the image of the Zig Zag Man. That’s the late Kenny Rogers on vocals, and Kenny finds his mind in a brown paper bag, after tearing it on a jagged sky. So you couldn’t blame him for checking to see what condition his condition is in. Fans of Kenny Rogers and the Dude might jump ahead to 2020 when the ruling class is deploying a pandemic to condition the people.

For example, Dr. Anthony Fauci has been head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984 without ever facing the voters. Fauci tells people the pandemic is no problem—until he says it is. No need to wear a mask, but now you have to. It’s safe to have sex with people you meet online, but shaking hands is dangerous. With help from the media, the people are being conditioned to regard this guy as infallible.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is not a doctor and, unlike Fauci, does not even play one on TV. Even so, in Michigan, the people are being conditioned to regard the Democratic governor as some kind of sage. Whitmer conditions people not to drive, even to a vacation house they own. Michiganders can shop, but they can’t buy paint. Like the Waco Kid in “Blazing Saddles,” the people are very puzzled.

California Governor Gavin Newsom conditions people to regard churches as “nonessential,” and forbids singing and chanting. Yet abortion clinics and liquor stores remain open. California cops bust solitary paddle boarders but allow sub-nihilist mobs to loot and burn. Newsom also conditions the people to regard House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a wise leader.

All told, the people are being conditioned to believe that Fauci, Newsom, Whitmer, et al. “know what’s best for everyone.” This crowd supplies plenty of motivation for pushback.

“Governor Newsom, why did you cut a $1 billion deal for 100 million masks with a Chinese company that never made them?” someone could ask. “There are only 40 million people in California, and masks are widely available and easily improvised.”

Governor Whitmer could be queried, “Where did you get the idea that buying paint was dangerous?” and “When will it be safe to buy it?” The governor went to law school, so someone might ask: “Does a pandemic cancel the Bill of Rights?”

“Dr. Fauci,” one might ask, “where did you earn your Ph.D. in molecular biology?” Back in the 1980s, Fauci predicted AIDS would ravage heterosexuals. Someone could ask, “Were you right or wrong about that?” Or, “Angelo Codevilla describes you as a deep state fraud. Your response?”

Could all this conditioning somehow be intentional, preparing the people for a more authoritarian regime? Hard to say at this point. Then again, new information is coming to light on the pandemic’s origins.

According to Fred Guterl of Newsweek, “Dr. Fauci Backed Controversial Wuhan Lab with U.S. Dollars for Risky Coronavirus Research.” The National Institutes of Health had been manipulating viruses but the Obama Administration put a stop to it because of the risk. The Wuhan lab was a place where dangerous “gain of function” research could be conducted in secret, and Fauci knew that when he backed the funding by U.S. taxpayers.

True to form, Fauci did not respond to Newsweek’s request for comment. And as Codevilla noted, when asked whether China had been forthcoming about the scope of the pandemic, Fauci was deliberately deceptive. Some independent investigative body should look into the NIAID boss and institutionalized white-coat supremacy.

For their part, embattled Americans should run regular checks on what condition their conditioning is in. If they opt to push back, it would be hard to blame them. Meanwhile, for an even earlier version of Kenny Rogers, check him out on “Green Green,” a hit for the New Christy Minstrels back in 1963.

