As coronavirus hospitalizations in New York hit a new low, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday told NYPD they need to “step up” in enforcing social distancing, according to CNBC.

“I understand the sheriff’s office is helpful, and that’s good news,” Cuomo said, noting that the state issued 19 violations to bars or restaurants on Sunday. “But the sheriff’s office is relatively small … NYPD is something like 35,000 people. This is an enforcement issue.”

Last month, Cuomo cleared New York City to enter its next phase of reopening, but he excluded indoor restaurants, bars, museums and malls, according to CNBC. At the time, Cuomo warned that there is still a risk of a second wave of the virus, urging residents to be vigilant.

It was announced on Friday that all school districts across the state had been authorized to reopen for the fall semester, including New York City, which is the largest school district in New York. According to Cuomo, schools will “take protections, they are in an isolated place [and] in controlled circumstances.”

Cuomo is requiring school districts to provide details to the New York State Department of Health for remote learning, testing and contact tracing before reopening.

“You can reopen if you have a smart plan,” he said Monday. “It is much more different than a museum because it is a much more controlled circumstance.”

