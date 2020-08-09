https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/belarus-protests-election/2020/08/09/id/981336

Alexander Lukashenko claimed a sweeping victory in presidential elections in Belarus to win a sixth term after a contest that saw the biggest opposition protests of his 26-year rule.

Lukashenko received 79.7% of the vote, with 6.8% going to opposition candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, state-run Belarus 1 TV reported Sunday citing an official exit poll published minutes after voting ended.

Riot police used flash grenades and water cannon in confrontations with thousands of protesters who gathered in the center of the capital, Minsk, after the poll was announced, the RIA Novosti news service reported. Clashes erupted between police demonstrators in Minsk, and there were demonstrations also in the city of Brest, the Tut.by news site reported on Twitter.

Lukashenko, 65, a former Soviet collective farm boss, faced unprecedented protests against his rule before the vote, after opposition groups united behind Tikhanovskaya, a 37-year-old former teacher, when other contenders were either jailed or kept off the ballot. The stay-at-home mother, who ran after her husband Sergei, a political blogger, was detained and barred from the race, drew huge crowds at rallies nationwide.

For the opposition, “the main thing is to accept defeat,” Central Election Commission Chairwoman Lidia Yermoshina said of the preliminary results on state TV. Turnout was 84%, the Tass news service reported, citing the commission, which is due to publish official results on Monday.

Tikhanovskaya told reporters at a news conference after the exit poll that she did not recognize the results and that the majority was with the opposition, Radio Free Europe reported on its website.

The result compares to 83% won by Lukashenko in 2015 elections. Opposition activists have complained that high levels of early voting recorded ahead of polling day was an indicator of ballot fraud. The European Platform for Democratic Elections reported that observers had been restricted and detained during early voting.

Three other candidates were also on the ballot in the nation of 9.4 million, located between Russia and the NATO states of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia.

