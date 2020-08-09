https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/payroll-tax-cut-pelosi/2020/08/09/id/981337

Democrats are hypocritical in their opposition to President Donald Trump’s suspension of the payroll tax, the Republican Party claimed on Sunday, citing past support for such a move by presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and other leading figures in the party.

Republican National Committee Rapid Response Director Steve Guest said in a statement to Newsmax that this shows “Trump Derangement Syndrome is on full display as the Democrats, including Vice President Joe Biden, show yet again that they will shamelessly oppose anything President Trump proposes, even if they supported the action in the past.”

Guest pointed out that Biden, who personally negotiated President Barack Obama’s payroll tax cut legislation as his vice president, praised such a move repeatedly, including in a 2011 USA Today op-ed that said it was “just plain wrong” that such a cut would threaten Social Security and Medicare.

Democrats have criticized Trump’s executive order announced Saturday on a payroll tax cut as a de facto defunding of social security.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in a 2011 tweet about Obama’s payroll tax cut legislation that if you were stalling such a move, you were “putting politics before recovery.”

Guest stressed that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi also extolled the same payroll tax cut nearly a decade ago, calling it in a “victory for all Americans” in a press release.

