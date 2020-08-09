https://americanlookout.com/bidens-constant-verbal-blunders-have-got-some-people-on-the-left-worried/

Democrats have been deluding themselves about Joe Biden for months, but for some that is starting to change.

Lately, every time Biden opens his mouth, he says something that’s even worse than a typical gaffe.

It has gotten to the point where he is saying things that are considered racist.

Even the mainstream media is beginning to pick up on it.

This is from ABC News:

After Joe Biden’s comments on diversity in Black community, some worry blunders could impact support

Amid the fallout from comments by former vice president and presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden about a lack of diversity of thought and heritage within the African American community, some worry that a pattern of blunders could impact support within the Black community…

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said it’s important to acknowledge that Black Americans, including those with roots in the Caribbean, Africa, Latin America and the American South have cultures that should be celebrated.

“To diminish those cultures and the richness of those cultures is such a wildly ignorant thing to do and insulting on so many levels,” said Williams, who is the son of immigrants from Grenada. “But I wish I was surprised.”…

Biden took heat in May after comments he made during an interview with “The Breakfast Club” radio show, in which he joked that if African American voters support Trump over him in November, they “ain’t Black.”

“It’s an erasure of Black immigrants, it’s a conflation of the Black experience, it’s ignorant,” said Nadia Brown, a professor of political science at Purdue University and author of “Sisters in the Statehouse: Black Women and Legislative Decision Making.” “Biden is not doing himself any favors and the people that are captive Democratic voters, who have no other option but to vote for the Democrat or stay home, aren’t enthusiastic about him.”

They are right to be concerned. No one ever knows what insane thing Biden is going to say next.

On a side note, there is an old clip of Robin Williams making the rounds in which he makes fun of Joe Biden. Watch below.

(Strong language warning)

Robin Williams in 2009: Joe Biden is like your uncle who’s on a new drug and hasn’t got the dosage right. pic.twitter.com/zFUrIYiwVR — Wojciech Pawelczyk (@Woj_Pawelczyk) August 5, 2020

Pretty funny stuff.

