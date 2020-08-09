https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/08/bill-barr-democrat-party-resistance-trying-impeach-day-one-shredded-norms-video/

Attorney General Bill Barr was Mark Levin’s guest on Life, Liberty and Levin on Sunday night.

Barr trashed the Democrats, Antifa terrorists and the media during this outstanding interview.

Barr said the Democrats are now the “Rousseauian Revolutionary Party that believes in tearing down the system. They’re interested in complete political victory. They’re not interested in compromise. They’re not interested in dialectic exchange of views… It’s a secular religion. They view their political opponents as evil because we stand in the way of their utopia that they’re trying to reach. That’s what gives the intensity to the partisan feelings people feel today.”

AG Barr added, “I said during my hearing, can any of you just come out and say it’s not OK to burn down federal courthouses?… Not one of them was able to come out and say it’s not right to burn down federal courthouses…

On the Democrat Party Resistance, Attorney General Bill Barr had this to say, “They were trying to impeach him from day one. They have done everything they can. They’ve shredded the norms from our system to do what they can to drive him from office and to dabilitate his administration. And I think its because of the desire for power.”

Via Life, Liberty and Levin:

